Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $191,111.25 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 69,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 274,619 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $714,009.40.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.13. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

