Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Purchases C$23,680.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Director David Buchanan Tennant acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.84 per share, with a total value of C$23,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,333,664.

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$11.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.48 million and a P/E ratio of 28.91.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

