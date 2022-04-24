Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $63.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

IR stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

