Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) vs. SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Head to Head Survey

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Illumina and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 1 6 3 0 2.20 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Illumina presently has a consensus target price of $409.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Illumina.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.53 billion 11.20 $762.00 million $5.05 63.90 SeqLL $210,000.00 60.00 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 16.82% 11.35% 7.48% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Illumina beats SeqLL on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements, as well as cancer detection testing services. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in various markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

