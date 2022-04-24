Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Tops $6.21 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $75,625.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.28 or 0.07425096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.60 or 1.00403173 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,523,031 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

