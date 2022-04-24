Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Hits $790,164.98

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2,548.92 or 0.06423309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $790,164.98 and $185.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.24 or 0.07404399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.