IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Cut to “Sell” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE IMG opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.