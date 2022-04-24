iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

