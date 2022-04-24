Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $118,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 119.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

NYSE:H traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 639,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

