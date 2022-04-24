Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,710.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00389078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00084815 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00090985 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

