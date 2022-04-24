Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $39,585.80 or 1.00375802 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.05 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.28 or 0.07425096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.60 or 1.00403173 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

