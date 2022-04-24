HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.55 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $93.55 million and $14.64 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.
HUNT Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “
Buying and Selling HUNT
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
