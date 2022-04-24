Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Humana worth $121,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $11.44 on Friday, hitting $444.48. 715,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

