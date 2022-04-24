Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Acquires Shares of 39,563 Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises 37.0% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 2.03% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 187,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HOMZ stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

