Hedera Hashgraph Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00184538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00390026 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044666 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

