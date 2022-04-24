Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 478,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,449. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

