Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.74% of Health Catalyst worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock worth $1,280,804 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 539,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

