Head to Head Review: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -187.76% -47.05% Dyadic International -543.68% -58.65% -52.34%

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 14.97 -$33.20 million ($0.61) -0.69 Dyadic International $2.40 million 28.26 -$13.07 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 617.70%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Dyadic International.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with a Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

