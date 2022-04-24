HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $69,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $58.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.64. 8,886,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.22 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

