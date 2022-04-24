Haven Protocol Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.87 million and approximately $692,899.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00009016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.96 or 0.07414025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00264507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00788615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00087120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00639627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00402343 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,009,830 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

