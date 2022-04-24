Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New $411,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.15. 3,964,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,088. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

