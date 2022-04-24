Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $232,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

