Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,100 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 4,973,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.