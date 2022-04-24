Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

