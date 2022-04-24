Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.23 ($24.98).

GYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($22.15) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

GYC traded down €0.19 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €17.36 ($18.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,411 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.24. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

