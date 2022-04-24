GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Cap Tops $242,831.77

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $242,831.77 and $5,567.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

