Glynn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 1,272,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,120. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

