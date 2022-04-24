Glynn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,102,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,000. OLO makes up 2.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

OLO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 1,231,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.