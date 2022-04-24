Glynn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,396 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up about 4.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $37,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock worth $2,397,281. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

SMAR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,056,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,529. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

