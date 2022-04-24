Glynn Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,659 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 7.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $69,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,208. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

