Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95.

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

