Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.
GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95.
Glenville Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
