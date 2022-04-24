Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

