GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 26.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 130,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,400. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.97%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.