Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $965.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

