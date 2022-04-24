Gateley’s (GTLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
LON:GTLY opened at GBX 216 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of £257.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.50.
About Gateley (Get Rating)
