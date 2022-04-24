Gateley’s (GTLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:GTLY opened at GBX 216 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of £257.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.50.

About Gateley (Get Rating)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

