Gas Hits One Day Volume of $8.36 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00012509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $50.15 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.58 or 0.07407838 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.37 or 0.99769566 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.