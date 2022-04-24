GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Hits $10.58 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $89,109.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00265306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001390 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,505,982 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

