Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after buying an additional 228,017 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after buying an additional 218,208 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Element Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Element Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

