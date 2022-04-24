Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 344,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 212,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 783,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. 5,547,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.