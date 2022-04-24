Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 377,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.