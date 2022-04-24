Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 380,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

