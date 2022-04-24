Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

