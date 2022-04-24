Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

