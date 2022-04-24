Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

