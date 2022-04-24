Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

FSP stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $396,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $77,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $121,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

