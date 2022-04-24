Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $1.78 million and $176,325.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

