Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE FVI opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.