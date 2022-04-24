ForTube (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.37 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

