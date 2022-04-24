ForTube (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.39 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. ForTube has a market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.