Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Forterra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.
About Forterra (Get Rating)
