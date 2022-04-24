Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Forterra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

